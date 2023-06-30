On alert for hazardous heat and scattered strong storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature will peak in the mid-90s, and heat index values will rise well above triple digits in places. We’re also on the lookout for potentially strong scattered storms.

Yesterday we set a rainfall record of 2.38″, and the rain will continue to fall today and over the weekend. Today there will be isolated storms around the tri-state, but they do carry a chance of damaging wind and hail. The chance of thunderstorms increases on Saturday and Sunday.

We’re under a heat advisory due to high temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s today and tomorrow. Given the humidity, our heat index values will jump into triple digits. In some areas, they could even get to around 110° today.

