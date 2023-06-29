Birthday Club
Updates shared on new Sunset Skatepark

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are getting updates on the new Sunset Skatepark.

It’s being built right now on the Evansville Riverfront.

According to the skatepark’s Facebook page, they still plan to have the park open this year.

It sounds like workers have been busy on getting everything prepared in the last few months.

According to the post, that includes making sure the electricians, plumbers and contractors have what they need.

We don’t have a specific timeline on the project just yet, but officials wrote that timeline will come when the contractors start working on the project.

