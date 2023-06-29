UE hires new employees for Evansville Promise Neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has hired five employees to lead the Evansville Promise Neighborhood team.

In March, UE announced they will establish Evansville’s Promise Neighborhood.

The aim of the program is to provide children and youth with access to community support systems.

UE officials say, in recent months, they’ve made progress toward finding these candidates.

“The biggest things we were looking for were people with a deep sense of empathy. The University of Evansville, particularly the Center for Innovation & Change believes in servant leadership and so we see this as our job to empower the partners to do the work that they need in a codesign way with the families.”

Officials say the whole team will be brought together and be formally introduced to the community in early August.

