Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

UE hires new employees for Evansville Promise Neighborhood

UE program works to increase number of teachers
UE program works to increase number of teachers(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has hired five employees to lead the Evansville Promise Neighborhood team.

In March, UE announced they will establish Evansville’s Promise Neighborhood.

The aim of the program is to provide children and youth with access to community support systems.

UE officials say, in recent months, they’ve made progress toward finding these candidates.

“The biggest things we were looking for were people with a deep sense of empathy. The University of Evansville, particularly the Center for Innovation & Change believes in servant leadership and so we see this as our job to empower the partners to do the work that they need in a codesign way with the families.”

Officials say the whole team will be brought together and be formally introduced to the community in early August.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Marchal
Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.
2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson
UPDATE: 2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
James Wilkins has been gone since June 8.
Police suspect foul play in man from Mount Vernon’s disappearance

Latest News

Evansville experiences storm damage due to severe weather
Evansville experiences storm damage due to severe weather
Billboard in Evansville ripped away by storm wind
Billboard in Evansville ripped away by storm wind
Evansville experiences storm damage due to severe weather
Evansville experiences storm damage due to severe weather
Billboard in Evansville ripped away by storm wind
Billboard in Evansville ripped away by storm wind
Gas company holds active shooter exercise in Owensboro
Gas company holds active shooter exercise in Owensboro