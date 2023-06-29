Truck runs off road in early morning crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 15000 of Big Cynthiana Road.

That’s south of Baseline Road.

Dispatchers say it was called in a crash with injuries.

They say a small truck ran several feet off the roadway.

Dispatchers also say police called for help to get the driver out.

We’ll let you know if we find out more.

