Truck runs off road in early morning crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 15000 of Big Cynthiana Road.

That’s south of Baseline Road.

Dispatchers say it was called in a crash with injuries.

They say a small truck ran several feet off the roadway.

Dispatchers also say police called for help to get the driver out.

We’ll let you know if we find out more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

