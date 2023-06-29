Thursday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for storms, heat, and an air quality alert in the Tri-State.
Also on Sunrise, we have an update to a situation at Althaus and Iglehart in Evansville.
Police say a babysitter has been arrested after three kids were sent to the hospital.
[Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills]
Also, two people are dead after an apparent murder/suicide in Henderson.
[Update: 2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson]
And an Indiana State Trooper was killed during a chase near Indianapolis.
[ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday]
