Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for storms, heat, and an air quality alert in the Tri-State.

Click here for your 14 First Alert Forecast.

Also on Sunrise, we have an update to a situation at Althaus and Iglehart in Evansville.

Police say a babysitter has been arrested after three kids were sent to the hospital.

[Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills]

Also, two people are dead after an apparent murder/suicide in Henderson.

[Update: 2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson]

And an Indiana State Trooper was killed during a chase near Indianapolis.

[ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday]

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise, live.

