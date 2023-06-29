Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare & EPD provide free de-escalation training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare is expanding their collaboration with Evansville Police Department by providing de-escalation training to social service organizations.

The training consists of verbal de-escalation tools and methods for individuals to maintain a calm and consistent demeanor in the event of a crisis with another person.

Clinical Manager of the Crisis receiving and stabilization services, Charlotte Critchfield says she and Evansville Police Department Mental Health and Homeless Liaison, Mario Reid worked together to bring the training to life. She says they’ve held two trainings so far that served a little over 80 people.

Critchfield says the work they do is centered around connecting people to the resources they need.

“We can’t solve a problem if we can’t connect that person to a service in house, we want to be able to help that person get what they need so we not only get to help people address those issues as they’re happening, we also get a chance to build relationships and that’s the biggest part for us,” said Critchfield.

According to Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, they’ve responded to 122 phone calls with police.

Critchfield says providing “wrap around services” to members of the community is critical to meet their mental healthcare needs.

Click here to get updates on future trainings hosted by EPD AND Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare.

