Southern Indiana Power warns public about scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Perry County power company is warning customers about a scam.

Southern Indiana Power say says they’ve received calls and texts about customers calls and emails for a survey from Southern Indiana Power.

They do have a survey going, an example of it is on your screen, but they say if you think it’s a scam, to hang up or delete the email.

Southern Indiana Power will never ask for your personal information like social security number or bank account information this way.

