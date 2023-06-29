Birthday Club
Power back on after flights diverted at EVV

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms have caused at least two flight that were coming into Evansville Regional Airport Thursday to turn back around.

[Related: Power outages, widespread damage due to storm]

Flight trackers show an American Airlines flight from Charlotte turned back around and returned to Charlotte.

It also shows the same for an American Airlines flight from Dallas.

Several people tweeted the power was out.

Officials tell us it’s now back on.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

