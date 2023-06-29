Power back on after flights diverted at EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms have caused at least two flight that were coming into Evansville Regional Airport Thursday to turn back around.

Flight trackers show an American Airlines flight from Charlotte turned back around and returned to Charlotte.

It also shows the same for an American Airlines flight from Dallas.

Several people tweeted the power was out.

Officials tell us it’s now back on.

