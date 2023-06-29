Birthday Club
2 people escape mobile home after it blows over in Gibson Co.

Hail in Oakland City
Hail in Oakland City(Mason Young)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - First responders are heading to several calls of storm damage in Gibson County.

The Sheriff tells us several trees and some roofs are blown over in the eastern part of the county.

He says a mobile home was flipped in the 8900 block of East 300 South.

Sheriff Vanoven says one person made it out of the trailer, but another was trapped for some time. That person is now out too.

There are power outages in the area.

Viewers have reported hail in Oakland City.

Click here for Win Energy outages.

Click here for Duke Energy outages.

Click here for CenterPoint outages.

If you can safely send any photos or videos, you can do that here.

Truck runs off road in early morning crash