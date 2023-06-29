Birthday Club
More storms, heat and humidity

Heat index of 105-110 possible
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe weather pounded the Tri-State on Thursday morning with 50-60 mph winds and several inches of rain in some spots.  Evansville Regional Airport recorded 1.34″ of rain in under 2 hours.   More storms will roll across the area in the coming days, and severe weather will be possible again on Friday and Saturday.   In addition to the storms, oppressive heat will settle over the region on Friday and Saturday.  Highs will peak in the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.  The unsettled pattern will linger through the Independence Day forecast.  Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 and lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

