Lilly King wins 200m breaststroke at nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The reigning world champ, Lilly King, does it again.

The Reitz grad took home the gold in the women’s 200 meter breaststroke finals Wednesday at the national competition in Indianapolis.

That means she’s now headed to the world competition.

It was her and Kate Douglass at the end.

But ultimately, King came out on top.

She races Thursday night in the 50 meter breaststroke and Friday in the 100 meter.

