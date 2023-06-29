ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police say they are mourning the loss of one of their troopers following a Wednesday crash.

They say the incident happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis, and the crash took the life of 33-year-old Trooper Aaron N. Smith of Franklin, Ind.

ISP officials said in a news release that around 8:40 Wednesday night, Smith was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car.

They said Trooper Smith tried to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the vehicle. Officials say he was critically injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends, and co-workers.”

The suspect driver involved in the crash, along with two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith had served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

On March 3, Master Trooper James Bailey was struck by a vehicle after trying to stop a police pursuit on I-69 in DeKalb County. Bailey died at a Fort Wayne hospital.

WTHR says Smith is the second ISP trooper killed trying to de-escalate a pursuit so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.