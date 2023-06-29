ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police say they are mourning the loss of one of their troopers following a Wednesday crash.

They say the incident happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis, and the crash took the life of 33-year-old Trooper Aaron N. Smith of Franklin, Ind.

ISP officials said in a news release that around 8:40 Wednesday night, Smith was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car.

They said Trooper Smith tried to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the vehicle. Officials say he was critically injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect driver involved in the crash, along with two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith had served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

On March 3, Master Trooper James Bailey was struck by a vehicle after trying to stop a police pursuit on I-69 in DeKalb County. Bailey died at a Fort Wayne hospital.

WTHR says Smith is the second ISP trooper killed trying to de-escalate a pursuit so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana News

Truck runs off road in early morning crash

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jill Lyman
It happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 15000 of Big Cynthiana Road.

News

WFIE Alert Day

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WFIE Staff
We are on alert for storms, heat, and an air quality alert in the Tri-State.

Indiana News

Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Kentucky News

Evansville man charged with theft after stealing boat

Evansville man charged with theft after stealing boat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
Officials say a man has been arrested after stealing a boat earlier this month in Henderson.

Indiana News

Southern Indiana Power warns public about scam

Southern Indiana Power warns public about scam

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
A Perry County power company is warning customers about a scam.

Indiana News

Evansville homeless shelter asking for community help

Evansville homeless shelter asking for community help

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
An Evansville Homeless shelter is asking for the communities help.

Indiana News

$1,000,000 going toward community kitchen in Evansville

$1M going toward community kitchen in Evansville

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Carter
The Evansville City Council approved $7 Million of American Rescue Plan funding for eight community projects.

Indiana News

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare & E.P.D. provide free de-escalation training

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare & EPD provide free de-escalation training

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare's long standing partnership with the Evansville Police Department is said to be breaking barriers in the community by making mental health training easily accessible.

Indiana News

Babysitter taken into questioning by police after mother finds children weak

Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 14 News Staff
The affidavit states when the mother came to get her kids, she found Deana Byrd on the front porch and the kids inside, unconscious.