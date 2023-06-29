Horse barn collapses in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, horses escaped a barn before it collapsed Thursday in Chrisney.

The barn owner Laura Harlen says she was getting ready for work when nearly half of her barn was destroyed. Parts of the roof were ripped off and collapsed.

Harlen says normally horses would be in the barn, but this morning they were outside. Once the strong winds passed over, she went out to the barn to see the damage.

“It didn’t register until I walked in and seen that it was raining inside with the sky showing and I had a mental breakdown not going lie about that and I just broke down started crying.”

Harlen say all of her horses and barn cats have a safe place to stay that was not damaged.

