Gibson Co. trailer flips over due to severe thunderstorms, traps two inside

Gibson Co. trailer flips over due to severe thunderstorms, traps one person
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, strong winds caused a trailer to flip off its foundation and trap two people inside.

[Previous Story: Power outages, widespread damage due to storm]

According to Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, the first person made it out of the trailer quickly, the other needed help from first responders.

All that is left now of the trailer is the shell of what was once a home.

Sheriff Vanoven says it’s because of law enforcement’s quick reaction that the situation wasn’t much worse.

“We were able to get one of the people out who wasn’t able to get out,” said Vanoven. “I believe one of them was taken to the hospital, possibly two with minor injuries. I do know at least one of them was elderly, that’s why he couldn’t get out of the residence, but the officers all arrived on scene and had them out before the medics and fire got here.”

Mitch Carter will have more details on the damage at 6 p.m.

