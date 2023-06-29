Birthday Club
Gas company holds active shooter exercise in Owensboro
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline conducted an active shooter training exercise in Owensboro on Thursday.

The company partnered with local emergency responders to teach their staff how to be prepared for an active shooter.

Although it’s something they hope never happens, Southern Star CEO and President Shawn Patterson says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Our culture is built on safety,” said Patterson. “So should the incident, god forbid, ever happen, we want our employees to know how to react, how to work with our third-party responders and make the situation as safe as possible.”

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the training was successful and hopes to have more in the future.

