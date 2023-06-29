Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

FEMA temporary housing in Hopkins Co. closes after 18 months

FEMA temporary housing in Hopkins Co. closes after 18 months
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the 18-month lease on FEMA temporary housing trailers has come to a close.

The trailers first showed up after the deadly December tornadoes. They housed families who were waiting for their homes to be rebuilt or were trying to find permanent housing.

[Previous Story: Dawson Springs police look back at tornado one year later]

At Tuesday night’s fiscal court meeting, officials made the decision to accept trailers donated by the state. They also signed off on a dollar a month rate for families or people who still need them.

Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield hopes the trailers can be stored by the county for future use if needed.

“If a disaster happens someplace else again, call Mr. Todd and say hey hook those trailers up and take them somewhere where someone needs a house,” said Whitfield. “We waited weeks and months for someone to get into a trailer after the tornado, we can have them there in a day.”

The lease will last six months, which is the amount of time the fiscal court says the homes for the remaining residents should be done by.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Marchal
Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.
2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson
UPDATE: 2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
James Wilkins has been gone since June 8.
Police suspect foul play in man from Mount Vernon’s disappearance

Latest News

Horse barn collapses in Spencer Co.
Horse barn collapses in Spencer Co.
ECHO Housing (Source: Press Release)
Echo Housing refunded to provide homeless veteran services
Colin LaFollete
Eagle Scout looking to serve with the armed forces
EPD: Man charged with theft after stealing raft
EPD: Man charged with theft after stealing raft