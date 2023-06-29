FEMA temporary housing in Hopkins Co. closes after 18 months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the 18-month lease on FEMA temporary housing trailers has come to a close.

The trailers first showed up after the deadly December tornadoes. They housed families who were waiting for their homes to be rebuilt or were trying to find permanent housing.

[Previous Story: Dawson Springs police look back at tornado one year later]

At Tuesday night’s fiscal court meeting, officials made the decision to accept trailers donated by the state. They also signed off on a dollar a month rate for families or people who still need them.

Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield hopes the trailers can be stored by the county for future use if needed.

“If a disaster happens someplace else again, call Mr. Todd and say hey hook those trailers up and take them somewhere where someone needs a house,” said Whitfield. “We waited weeks and months for someone to get into a trailer after the tornado, we can have them there in a day.”

The lease will last six months, which is the amount of time the fiscal court says the homes for the remaining residents should be done by.

