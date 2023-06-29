Evansville man charged with theft after stealing boat
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after stealing a boat earlier this month in Henderson.
[Previous Story: Stolen boat found in Ohio River with missing parts]
According to a press release, police say 38-year-old Jeremy Jones of Evansville was found by Livingston County Kentucky authorities.
Officials say a witness in the area the night the boat was dumped, was able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They say Jones has been connected to the crime through that vehicle and was booked into jail in Livingston County on a theft charge.
Jones is currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.