Evansville homeless shelter asking for community help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Homeless shelter is asking for the communities help.

The Evansville Rescue Mission says they have seen a twenty percent increase in people coming in for meals.

Shelter officials tell us this is a huge increase and the majority of the increase is with women and children.

“We think that there’s a few reasons that you can really get down to,” said Evansville Rescue Mission official, Kyle Gorman. “There’s a lot of the Covid subsidies that are now ending and really putting people back into those positions they were in before Covid. The warmer months along with maybe not being able to meet your heating bills of other bills that might shut utilities off. Just things like that are bringing that increase of population to us.”

Rescue Mission officials tell us all of this is coming at the time of year when monetary donations are at their lowest.

Click here if you would like to donate to Evansville Rescue Mission .

