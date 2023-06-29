Birthday Club
Evansville experiences storm damage due to severe weather

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High winds from the storms in Evansville knocked over several trees and power lines.

On Thursday, more than 16,000 did not have power at one point.

[Previous Story: Power outages, widespread damage due to storm]

Neighbors were out on the streets clearing storm drains to help with the flooding in the area. Winds brought down several trees near Bayard Park.

On Riverside Drive, trees falling on power lines and some homes caused outages for several neighbors.

“My lights started flickering and my power went out,” said a driver traveling on Riverside Drive. “We heard a big crash and boom and this was this tree and another tree that fell.”

The severe weather also caused traffic lights to be out. Officials say if a traffic light is off, treat the intersection as a four way stop.

