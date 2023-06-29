EPD: Man charged with theft after stealing raft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man was arrested Thursday after he stole a raft in the river.

According to an EPD sergeant, the man was in the river attempting to steal a raft.

Evansville fire officials were able to get the man out of the water and onto a boat. He was then transferred into EPD’s custody.

The EPD sergeant tells us the suspect said he thought “it was a good day for a swim.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.