Echo Housing refunded to provide homeless veteran services

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANA. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing received funding for another three years of work for their Homeless Veteran’s Reintegration Program.

The program has provided services for homeless veterans in the community for ten years.

Officials say they work with veterans to address anything from basic living necessities to mental health services. Homeless veterans can also receive help finding a job.

The program provides transportation and work-related materials.

Echo Housing CEO Savannah Wood says they work with several community partners to veterans’ needs.

”We work very closely with the Veteran’s Health and Benefits Administration, Work One, Volunteers of America,” said Wood. “We have great support from the VFWs and Legions and Pointman ministries. It really takes the entire community to make this as successful as it has been and we’re looking forward to continuing partnerships for the next three years.”

ECHO Housing provides services to homeless veterans across Southwest Indiana. They just added Daviess and Greene counties to their coverage area.

