Eagle Scout looking to serve with the armed forces

Evansville’s newest Eagle Scout is moving on from serving his community to serving his country as a United States Marine.

The 18-year-old Harrison High School graduate, Colin LaFollete says he comes from a long line of heroes.

“My grandfather was in the army in the Vietnam war and his dad and my grandma’s dad were both in World War II and their fathers before them were in World War I and it goes back to the Revolutionary war.”

Colin’s father and troop scout master, Jared LaFollette was one of the EPD officers to enter the Westside Walmart during the active shooter incident back in January. Like his son, he has a long record of service to Evansville.

Boy Scouts of America area division director Greg Hager says in Colin’s case, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“He didn’t believe in taking the easy way out that he wanted to challenge himself that he felt that challenging himself brought out the best person,” said Hager. “Colin just exemplified what we look for in an exemplary eagle candidate.”

Colin’s Eagle Scout project focused on giving back to other men and women in blue, like his father, by building a Frisbee golf course at the Fraternal Order of Police Camp on Happe Road in Evansville.

“Serving people doing stuff getting in these situations they’re not going to be fun, but you can embrace that in some circumstances,” said Colin.

Colin joined Cub Scouts in first grade. Over the years, he learned how to use an axe and build a fire, but he says he also learned a lot about life.

“It really not only is just character building overall, but it just teaches you that your mind will give out far before your body does,” said Colin.

“This is more than leadership, it speaks to the whole person,” said Hager. “It’s about following the ideals that are part of the scout oath part of the scout law and it means living those things every day.”

The frisbee golf course Colin built for his eagle scout project will be used by youth visiting the FOP camp.

