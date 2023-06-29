EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the At Home store on Green River Road’s billboard was ripped apart from the strong wind gusts Thursday morning.

Officials say part of the sign got caught on the power line. The store itself did not see any damage.

We want to remind you that you can send photos or videos to us.

Click here to send us your photos and videos.

Billboard in Evansville ripped away by storm wind

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.