Babysitter taken into questioning by police after mother finds children weak
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a mother arrived at a residence on Althaus Avenue and found four children in a lethargic state.
Officials say the babysitter has been taken to the police station, while the children were taken to the hospital.
Police are waiting on a search warrant for the home.
Officials say they do not believe this is a carbon monoxide incident.
