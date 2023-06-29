Birthday Club
Babysitter taken into questioning by police after mother finds children weak

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a mother arrived at a residence on Althaus Avenue and found four children in a lethargic state.

Officials say the babysitter has been taken to the police station, while the children were taken to the hospital.

Police are waiting on a search warrant for the home.

Officials say they do not believe this is a carbon monoxide incident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

