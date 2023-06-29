Birthday Club
On alert for poor air quality, heat, and scattered strong storms

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature will peak in the mid-to-lower 90s. We’re also under alert today and tomorrow for poor air quality, hazardous heat, and potentially severe scattered storms.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada continues to impact our air quality in the tri-state. We will continue to be under an air quality advisory until around 7 PM tonight when much of the smoke will dissipate.

Our high temperatures will reach the mid-90s today through Saturday, and a heat advisory will go into effect starting at 11 AM today and stretching through Friday evening.

Scattered storms will begin moving through the tri-state this morning, and isolated showers could continue until around mid-day. The most likely hazard from these storms is damaging wind. Scattered showers are also likely on both Friday and Saturday mornings as well as late in the day Saturday.

