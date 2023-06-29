Birthday Club
$1M going toward community kitchen in Evansville

$1,000,000 going toward community kitchen in Evansville
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday night, the Evansville City Council approved $7 Million of American Rescue Plan funding for eight community projects.

Of that $7 Million, $1 Million is headed toward what’s called a “Community Kitchen” in the CK Newsome Center.

Unlike what you may be imagining as far a soup kitchen or an educational kitchen goes, Lisa Vaughan with Feed Evansville says they’re taking a three-pronged approach.

“Entrepreneurs will still be able to use it, rent kitchen space. Community members will be able to use the kitchen for weddings, baby showers, when they’re renting the CK Newsome Community Center Facility,” explains Vaughan, “We’ll be able to use it for non-profits to prepare lunches for kids on the weekends, things like that.”

Allowing use by both the public and nonprofits should, in theory according to Vaughan, open up the kitchen to not only adding revenue for the city, but to also helping out with food insecurity.

After all, she says the three-pronged approach we mentioned earlier isn’t even the main function.

“It’s main purpose is for gleaning,” says Vaughan, “we often get calls of farmland in a four-hour radius that have extra crops. We’ll be able to take at least 15 pallets into the kitchen, break down that food, and then expand the longevity of life of that food.”

For local people like Breanna Willett, it’s a project she believes will make an impact, with the kitchen being where Vaughan says is just one of the many neighborhoods in a food desert in our city.

“Yeah yeah very much. It’ll help us out a lot. Especially with work, you know? Who can afford it?” asks Willett, “I think it’s a breath of fresh air for development for people like me or you.”

In what’s currently a snack room in the center, Vaughan says they’ll be completely remodeling it.

She says that process will begin in the fall, and they’re hoping to have it up and running by the end of the year.

Beyond the community kitchen, seven other projects had funding approved:

  • $1.3 Million for an accessible playground at Wesselman
  • $1.5 Million for income-qualified senior apartments
  • $1.5 Million for storm water drainage projects
  • $765,000 for income-qualified homes and home improvements
  • $600,000 for a home weatherization project (Sheth Foundation)
  • $200,000 for Stockwell Park Futsal Courts
  • $75,000 for the Sunset Park Shelter

