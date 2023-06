EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an 18-year-old showed up the hospital late Wednesday night with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the victim refused to talk to them.

The case is listed as a battery with a deadly weapon, but the reports don’t give any information about a location of the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.