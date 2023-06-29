$1.4 Million approved for Sandy Lee Watkins site at 4-Star Industrial Park
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the West Kentucky Regional Industrial Development Authority’s approval for $1.4 million to complete a grading plan at the Sandy Lee Watkins site.
Officials say the site is in 4-Star Industrial Park within the Henderson Economic Development region of northwest Kentucky.
The grading plan includes an approximate 1-million-square-foot building pad.
It’s part of $2.5 million awarded to to boost economic and job growth in 11 counties in Kentucky.
