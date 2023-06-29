Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

$1.4 Million approved for Sandy Lee Watkins site at 4-Star Industrial Park

WFIE Henderson Co.
WFIE Henderson Co.(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the West Kentucky Regional Industrial Development Authority’s approval for $1.4 million to complete a grading plan at the Sandy Lee Watkins site.

Officials say the site is in 4-Star Industrial Park within the Henderson Economic Development region of northwest Kentucky.

The grading plan includes an approximate 1-million-square-foot building pad.

It’s part of $2.5 million awarded to to boost economic and job growth in 11 counties in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Marchal
Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.
2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson
UPDATE: 2 people dead after murder/suicide shooting in Henderson
Babysitter taken into questioning by police after mother finds children weak
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
James Wilkins has been gone since June 8.
Police suspect foul play in man from Mount Vernon’s disappearance
Spencer Co. residents voicing concerns on solar project
Spencer Co. residents voicing concerns on solar project

Latest News

Flight to EVV returns to Charlotte
Power back on after flights diverted at EVV
Storm coverage on 14 News at 11 a.m.
Storm coverage on 14 News at 11 a.m.
Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
File Graphic
18-year-old treated for gunshot wound in Evansville