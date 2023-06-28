Birthday Club
Young & Established help prepare for food pantry giveaway

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young and Established helped pack food for the food pantry giveaway Wednesday at Bethesda Ministries International.

Bethesda Ministries does this weekly food drive for the community and some kids with the organization Young and Established wanted to help.

The process took about an hour, which sped up the food prep by nearly three times its normal rate.

One helper says this was an eye-opening experience that taught him to appreciate what he has.

”It feels very awesome, said volunteer, Rashad McNeal. “It means the world to me to help everybody in need, trust me. I have stuff that I used to take for granted. Now, I don’t. I’m thankful for it every night.”

Bethesda Ministries will be giving food away at their church Wednesday night from 5:45pm to 7:45pm.

We’ll have more about their food pantry tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

