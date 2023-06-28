Women’s Professional Fastpitch returning to Evansville at Bosse Field for exhibition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USSSA Pride women’s professional fastpitch softball team will make another stop in Evansville this summer.

Officials say that’s happening during the Women’s Professional Fastpitch Exhibition Season.

The Pride will take on the Texas Smoke on July 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. (CST), at historic Bosse Field.

According to a release, the series is being held in conjunction with the USSSA Great Lakes Youth Softball Nationals being held at softball complexes all over the region. Over 220 youth softball teams will be in town for the tournament, bringing thousands of visitors to the area for the week.

This will be the third consecutive year that the Pride have played in Evansville.

Tickets are on-sale now through the Evansville Regional Sports Commission’s website, or at the Bosse Field ticket office.

Daily admission is $10 for general admission and $20 for lower reserved seats, until Sunday, July 9.

Officials say on the day of the games, prices increase to $15 for general admission and $25 for lower reserved.

They say Monday’s night’s opening game with feature a fireworks display.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.