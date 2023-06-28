Birthday Club
Wesselman Woods receives $15k grant for ADA accessible trail

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods says they are thrilled to announce they have been selected to receive a 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant.

According to a release, Wessleman Woods was one of only 310 grantees selected from across all 50 states, Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

They say the grant will allow them to turn the 0.12-mile Wesselman Woods Mini Loop Trail into an ADA accessible path for persons with limited mobility.

The path will provide viewing access to the Alcoa Raptor Building which includes resident animal ambassadors such as the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, and great horned owl. The trail also provides a close-up view of our County Champion Tulip Tree.

They say this same loop is frequented by guests who take tours at our annual Maple Sugarbush Festival.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

