Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Right now across the Tri-State, air quality alerts are in effect due to wildfire smoke that has moved into parts of the United States.

We have the latest in your first alert forecast.

Right now in Evansville, police are looking for the suspect behind a shooting on East Virginia Street.

Officials saying it comes after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

In Mount Vernon, a family is asking for the public’s help after their son went missing.

We have the information on what you need to be looking out for.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this morning after a suspicious package was found at Burdette Park.

What they’re saying was actually inside this morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.