Spencer Co. residents voicing concerns on solar project

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County residents are concerned about the potential building of solar farms around the town of Grandview.

They took those concerns to the Grandview Town Board meeting Tuesday night.

However, there was no public comment period.

Instead, the town passed a road-use agreement for semis and heavy equipment, in case the project gets approved.

Resident Justin Grose and others came out to voice concerns about the town’s authority on the project with Sol Systems.

”With this project in particular, they said Grandview gave them permission on parcels outside of Grandview’s jurisdiction. Grandview has said ‘No, we didn’t. We only approve of one parcel.’ That’s kinda the issue we’re right now looking at. We just want to make sure that everyone is following the right permits,” said Grose.

The town board declined to comment on the matter. They will be holding a public forum in the Grandview Civic Center sometime next month.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.