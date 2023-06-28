Birthday Club
Spencer Co. residents voicing concerns on solar project

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County residents are concerned about the potential building of solar farms around the town of Grandview.

They took those concerns to the Grandview Town Board meeting Tuesday night.

However, there was no public comment period.

Instead, the town passed a road-use agreement for semis and heavy equipment, in case the project gets approved.

Resident Justin Grose and others came out to voice concerns about the town’s authority on the project with Sol Systems.

”With this project in particular, they said Grandview gave them permission on parcels outside of Grandview’s jurisdiction. Grandview has said ‘No, we didn’t. We only approve of one parcel.’ That’s kinda the issue we’re right now looking at. We just want to make sure that everyone is following the right permits,” said Grose.

The town board declined to comment on the matter. They will be holding a public forum in the Grandview Civic Center sometime next month.

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
