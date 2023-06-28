Solid waste facility getting $2M upgrade in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A facility that accepts solid waste in Owensboro is getting a multimillion-dollar upgrade to ease congestion.

Officials say $2 million in improvements are on the way to the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station. The facility is a waste collection site in Daviess County that also accepts drop offs from area residents.

The money is coming from the solid waste department’s self-sustaining enterprise fund. We’re told it is long overdue.

The manager for the transfer station Brian Lanham says the collection site has seen very little improvement in the last 29 years and explains how the $2 million will be used.

“We need to update the inbound scales, the residential unloading site,” said Lanham “And of course the changing of the tipping site, the repouring of the concrete.”

The station accepts around 160,000 tons of waste every year, which is about the equivalent weight of over 400 sedans every workday.

Lanham says this is up 20 percent in the last decade because of the county’s growing population, which is why he says they will stop taking in construction and demolition waste that is larger than a pickup load.

However, they will be expanding the size of the convenience center where residents drop off waste.

“I have to wait several times,” said Lanham. “It’s not bad it’s not best, but what can you do?”

With an area four times as large, Lanham says it should cut down on those wait times.

“There’s numerous times you can look down here throughout the day and especially Saturday, pickups are lined up all the way out the gate,” said Lanham.

Officials say there should be no disruption to city trash pickup.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.