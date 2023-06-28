Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDOSTAN FALLS, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man died saving his son who fell in some water.

According to his obituary, 47-year-old Kevin Marchal was at Hindostan Falls with his son on Sunday when it happened.

Marchal also two other children.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Princeton.

We reached out the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Monday. We were told a press release was forthcoming.

Kevin Marchal
Kevin Marchal(Keepes Funeral Home)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder

Latest News

James Wilkins has been gone since June 8.
Police suspect foul play in man from Mount Vernon’s disappearance
Forest Canton Heights Subdivision
New subdivision developed in Perry Co.
EPD looking for car theft suspect
EPD looking for suspects caught on camera stealing car
Muhlenberg Co. Humane Society full