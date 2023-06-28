Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HINDOSTAN FALLS, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man died saving his son who fell in some water.
According to his obituary, 47-year-old Kevin Marchal was at Hindostan Falls with his son on Sunday when it happened.
Marchal also two other children.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Princeton.
We reached out the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Monday. We were told a press release was forthcoming.
