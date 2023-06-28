Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.

HINDOSTAN FALLS, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man died saving his son who fell in some water.

According to his obituary, 47-year-old Kevin Marchal was at Hindostan Falls with his son on Sunday when it happened.

Marchal also two other children.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Princeton.

We reached out the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Monday. We were told a press release was forthcoming.

Kevin Marchal (Keepes Funeral Home)

