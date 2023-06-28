Birthday Club
Police: Woman arrested in sexual assault case in Tell City

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman has been arrested in a sexual assault case out of Tell City.

According to the Tell City police chief, Beth Coyle was booked on charges of multiple charges including child molestation.

Officials say previously her boyfriend at the time, Timothy Esarey was arrested for child molesting and solicitation.

[Previous Story: Tell City Police Dept. investigation leads to sexual assault arrest]

The investigation determined that she was compliant in his crimes.

Coyle is currently booked in the Perry County Jail.

