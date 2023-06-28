Birthday Club
Police suspect foul play in man from Mount Vernon’s disappearance

James Wilkins has been gone since June 8.
By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of James Wilkins is looking for information about his sudden disappearance from his home in Warren, Michigan. Wilkins is originally from Mount Vernon, and his parents have said evidence could come to the Tri-State.

Wilkins’s father Reggie Edwards told 14 News on Tuesday that they last saw him when he visited them for Mother’s Day. They last spoke to him on June 8.

“Everything just went dead,” he said. “It just went cold.”

He said they always keep in touch, he and his son play online video games together and he was supposed to be at his daughter’s kindergarten graduation.

“This is totally out of the ordinary for him,” Edwards explained.

He said police have since told him that their forensics team has enough evidence to say they suspect foul play.

Edwards believes he might have been murdered.

Still, he said that they aren’t ready to give up on anything. He said detectives feel they just need some key information.

“He said we have a thousand piece jigsaw puzzle, but the four key pieces are missing,” he said.

Police have named a car as a key piece of evidence. It’s a tan 1999 Mercury Sable with the license plate number EPR6700.

They have said the car could be related to Wilkins’s disappearance. Edwards said it may drive through the Tri-State area, so he wants people to be on the lookout.

“[There’s] a lot of evidence in this car and possibly my son’s body,” he said. “We need to find this car.”

If you have information, you should call Detective Kulisek at 586-574-4781 or Detective Twardesky at 586-574-4780.

If you want to provide an anonymous tip you can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.

