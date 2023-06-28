Birthday Club
Police: 1 person killed, another injured in Henderson shooting

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say two people were shot Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirm one person is dead.

Police say the surviving victim is in critical condition.

This happened in the 800 block of Letcher Street, which is near Pringle Street. Officials say the call came in just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials are on scene and investigating. At this time they say there is no threat to public safety.

No word on if anyone is in custody.

We have a crew on the way, and will update this developing story when more information is available.

