EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is trying to locate a missing teen.

Police say that Genesis Echeberria Reyes has been missing since June 25th.

Officials believe she is endangered. She was last seen at home and possibly headed towards Atlanta Georgia.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact OPD.

