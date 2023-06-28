New subdivision developed in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 27 home lots will soon be available for purchase in the newly developed Forest Canton Heights Subdivision, located just north of Tell City at the junction of Highway 37 and Highway 237.

The development of the subdivision, which gets its name from the City of Tell City’s Swiss heritage, is being led by the Perry County Redevelopment Commission.

The idea was first proposed in 2021.

“Our goal is to address the need for additional single family-housing options in the area,” RDC President Jon Scheer said. “By creating an opportunity for development, we hope to help drive population growth and grow the county’s workforce and tax base.”

The RDC partnered with the Perry County Development Corporation to receive funding from the state’s READI program.

The project received $775,000 in READI funding, and officials say it’s expected to generate over $5 million in private investment.

Officials say additional funding for the project was provided by Perry County ARP funds, City of Tell City ARP funds, and excess TIF funds.

Lots will be sold via lottery selection on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Central at the Perry County Courthouse.

Purchasers must begin building a single-family home within one year and complete construction within 1.5 years.

