Muhlenberg Co. Humane Society full

MUHLBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Humane Society says they are full.

They say even though it’s only half way through 2023 they’ve taken in nearly 600 animals just in Muhlenberg County.

They can no longer taken animals as their kennels are completely full.

The shelter will reopen Thursday at noon if you’re interested in adopting.

