Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Miracle’ twins born at 22 weeks finally heading home from hospital

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks. (Source: KCCI, Family photos, CNN)
By Ashley Weil, KCCI
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – After living a parent’s worst nightmare, one young couple in Iowa is beyond excited to finally take their little bundles of joy home.

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks, and they are the first babies to be born that early to survive at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

They both weighed just over 1 pound when they were born.

Mom Cristal Alvarez called her babies miracles.

“Seeing them here and alive, it’s a miracle, and it was really scary for us because, you know, you never really see babies this early make it,” she said.

The babies spent more than six months in the NICU. Jacob is now ready to head home, and Luna is right behind him.

“We were trying to stay positive, but I know in the back of his [the father’s] mind as well, we didn’t really see them making it,” Alvarez said. “So, seeing them now, you know, it’s overwhelming.”

It’s not just the parents that are excited. The discharge is a historical milestone for the hospital.

Dr. Samir Alabsi, Medical Director of the Neonatal Transport Team at Blank Children’s Hospital, said the twins’ survival is a big accomplishment for the care team.

“They are not only alive, they are alive with good condition, and that’s a big achievement for the team here,” Alabsi said.

Alvarez said she will be forever grateful for the care and treatment the hospital provided for her children.

“Just knowing and hearing about, you know, they’re the first ones [to survive], it just makes us more thankful that they were able to help them and help them overcome this,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Marchal
Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Celebratory flyover goes over downtown Evansville
Celebratory flyover goes over downtown Evansville
Note on door at Lamasco Bar
Update: Liquor licenses of 2 Evansville bars suspended due to public nuisance
Winner claims Hadi Half-Pot

Latest News

Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
He was sentenced to two life terms in the deaths and an additional 123 to 380 years on 19...
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms