LPGA Tour starting this week in Jasper

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a huge week up in Jasper, and really, all of Dubois County and the surrounding area, for that matter.

That’s because the LPGA Tour is in town.

The legendary ladies will play at Sultan’s Run Golf Club in the Senior LPGA championship.

Some of the biggest names in women’s golf will be competing, like Karrie Webb, Trish Johnson, and Julie Inkster.

And if you’re wondering, Sultan’s Run will most definitely be a stiff test, for these pros.

The championship runs this Thursday thru Saturday.

