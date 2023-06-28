ISP: Patoka man arrested on child molestation charge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) -Indiana State Police officials say that a Patoka man was arrested on a child molestation felony charge.

According to a press release, 54-year-old Timothy Allen was arrested after Indiana State Police conducted a criminal investigation after receiving information that Head had allegedly molested a juvenile female.

Officials say during the investigation, detectives revealed Head had allegedly molested the juvenile on multiple occasions between the summer of 2020 and May 29, 2023. ISP says the investigation also revealed Head had allegedly purchased alcohol for the juvenile on more than one occasion.

Officials say after the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation; a felony arrest warrant was issued for Head.

Head was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he turned himself in at the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Timothy Head (ISP)

