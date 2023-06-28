HPD holds active attacker training for Henderson businesses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson businesses were guided through active attacker training with help from the Henderson Police Department.

Officials say active attacker training prepares organizations for potential threats they could encounter in their workplace.

Henderson Police say they hope to improve awareness and preparedness in the event an active attack situation occurs in Henderson.

Police Chief Sean McKinney says training like this was highly requested from businesses in the area.

”Active shooters or active attacker things keep happening through out the nation,” says McKinney. “Of course they have been very close to home here. We’ve had the Harbor House. Evansville last year had the Walmart shooting. So no one is immune from that, so we just have to be prepared for if that happens in our community.”

Chief McKinney says they hope to host active attacker trainings every year and make sure more of the community is prepared and trained.

