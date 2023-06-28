Heat and air quality advisories in effect for much of the tri-state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning our low temperature will reach the mid-to-lower 60s before climbing during the day all the way to 90°. This will be the final day within a few degrees of our average high for this time of year before our temperature increases significantly through the rest of the week.

Much of the tri-state is under a heat advisory for temperatures we expect to peak in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. Our Indiana and Illinois Counties are also under an air quality advisory for the effect of smoke drifting south from the wildfires in Canada.

Rain will roll in late tonight and extend into tomorrow morning. Scattered storms will also roll in over the weekend.

