First post time moved up Friday at Ellis Park due to heat

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A heads up if you’re planning to go to Ellis Park on Friday.

The first post time has been moved up an hour and 15 minutes, to a 10:30 a.m. start time.

The time change is being made to try to avoid racing in the heat of the day.

The temperatures are forecasted to be near 100 degrees, with humidity.

All the other days this weekend are still slated to start at 11:45 a.m.

