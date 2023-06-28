Birthday Club
Evansville man receives official sentence after pleading guilty to stalking, killing woman

Clifton Fletcher
Clifton Fletcher(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville man who pled guilty to stalking a woman before killing her has officially been sentenced.

Officials say Clifton Fletcher pled guilty to murder earlier this month.

As part of the plea, Fletcher was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of Gamia Stuart.

It all stems from an incident in December.

[Previous Story: UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting]

Police say Stuart was coming home from her boyfriend’s house when she was shot and killed on Clayton Avenue.

Police say she was on the phone and Fletcher had been following her.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

