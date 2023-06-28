EPD warns of scam letter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is warning the public about a scam letter that is being mailed to residents and businesses in Evansville.
The letter says residents own thousands in unpaid taxes.
If you receive a letter like it, and you are unsure if it is real or a scam, please reach out to the Evansville Police Department before submitting any payments.
