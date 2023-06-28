EPD looking for suspects caught on camera stealing car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a woman who took a car off lot and the man who helped her.

They say it happened between the evening of June 25 and the morning of June 26 at Lux Motors.

Police say the pair was walking a dog in the area, then the man passes by a black 2018 Audi RS3 a couple times.

They say the woman is seen on camera looking back towards the man as if she is getting directions from him.

Police say she then gets in the car and drives it off the lot.

If you have any information involving this incident, please contact the Auto Theft Unit at (812)436-7967.

EPD looking for car theft suspect (Evansville Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.